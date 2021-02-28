Texans will remember those few days in February when temperatures suddenly dropped to near Canadian levels. The cold snap was to have a devastating effect on the state’s electricity network: some 5 million homes were to experience blackouts. At least 24 deaths, including 10 from hypothermia, were reported in the city of Houston alone. The outages affected many essential facilities, such as water treatment plants.

Back to the Stone Age

For four days, the inhabitants of one of the richest states of the world’s leading economic power and the best endowed in the world in terms of… energy had the feeling of returning to a stone age, without electricity, without gas , without drinking water and often without telephone, the telecoms networks having also been affected. Yet while a cold snap in Texas is truly a rare occurrence, it is by no means exceptional. Similar weather histories are found about once every ten years.

Those who were lucky enough not to be among the 5 million individuals condemned to shivering, victims of untimely cuts or long-term power cuts, have just received electricity bills of an incredible amount. They can amount to 16,000 dollars (about 13,000 euros) for just a few days of consumption. Some operators have bravely announced “A possible spread” the payment of the painful, the State of Texas has promised aid and Joe Biden, “Emergency measures”.

Electricity, a rare commodity

The launch ad from Griddy, one of the 70 providers who once touted the good deal to potential customers knowing “ consume smart or environmentally friendly during off-peak hours ”, now has a very different impact. During the cold snap, under the unbridled application, including to households, of the law of supply and demand, the scarcity of the electricity commodity catapulted its price to unimaginable heights.

Competitiveness race

Law 7 of the Texas State Senate, adopted in 2002, is at the origin of this total deregulation. Adopted by the Republican majority, it benefited from an ambient bipartisan consensus in favor of liberalization, and therefore the support of a good number of elected Democrats. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), then responsible for managing the network, no longer had any investment power in the modernization or maintenance of equipment. Its role was limited to monitoring compliance with competition rules between service providers.

In their race for competitiveness, operators have “forgotten” basic maintenance investments. Result: in these freezing days of February, their installations broke down one after the other, for lack of antifreeze systems and the possibility of triggering any procedure for the alternative supply of electricity.

Commodity commodity

Texas was a kind of global pilot fish for the commoditization of the electricity commodity. The 2002 reforms called for the establishment of a “diversified and decentralized” system, capable of integrating new energies (wind and solar), according to a widely used rhetoric on a liberal planet in need of greenwashing. So much so that we find the mark even in the so-called “energy-climate” package of the European Union, itself a reference to a certain Hercule deregulation project which is now opposed by French employees of EDF. . Oh how rightly …

High place of the exploitation of conventional hydrocarbons, the Lone Star State (Texas) multiplied the sources of electricity production. Natural shale gas, which froze massively in the pipes in February, has carved out a place of choice. But the installation of renewable energies was also encouraged. It accounted for nearly a quarter of Texas electricity in 2020, which made the state the most densely equipped area for wind farms in the federation, especially in the famed very windy plain not far from Houston. Attracted by the conditions of installation (sumptuous tax advantages) and sale on this deregulated market, many groups have invested in giant wind farms, including the French company Engie.

Federal separation

On the strength of this decentralized model, Texas has gradually dissociated itself from the rest of the federal network. This operation in isolation was to “Demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the deregulated Texan model “, notes James K. Galbraith, a heterodox economist at the University of Houston. However, during the cold snap, it made it impossible to transfer electricity from other parts of the United States, and therefore contributed to the disaster.

Busy denigrating public services like so many “Outlines of socialism”, the Republican leaders of Texas favored a political approach, prisoner of free trade dogma, ignoring an essential characteristic of electricity networks: it is necessary, specifies James K. Galbraith “Constantly ensure that we have the means to ensure the balance between supply and demand for electricity in all circumstances”. Under penalty of risking a complete blackout or condemning part of the population to shiver for days on end.