United States | When Taylor Swift asks her fans to vote in an election, they become active, according to a Harvard University study

United States|The study found out how public figures manage to activate Americans to exercise their civil rights.

Public people’s exits have a significant impact on the voting activity of Americans, according to Harvard University from the research.

The study was reported by the US media CNN.

The recent report focused on the congressional and presidential elections held in the United States in 2018, 2020 and 2022. The public figures whose influence was studied are singers Taylor Swift and Billie Eilishan actor Kerry Washingtonmodel Hailey Bieberhost and comedian Trevor Noaha piper David Dobrik and a drummer Questlove.

The study was carried out by the Ash Center, a research center under Harvard University that focuses on democratic governance and innovation.

Research public figures are able to “uniquely” encourage people to exercise their civil rights.

As celebrities promote the upcoming election, the number of registered voters online increases and people sign up to work for the election.

The study says, for example, that when Taylor Swift urged her followers to vote in the elections in her Instagram post in 2018, the site she mentioned in her post had a historically high number of new registrants.

Former The Daily Show -presenter Trevor Noah, on the other hand, was able to attract more than 35,000 new employees for the 2020 presidential election, according to the study.

The study also mentions that when the singer Ariana Grande promoted voter registration on his tour in 2019, more than 33,000 voters registered.

In 2020, a media personality Kylie Jenner asked his Instagram followers to register as voters, after which the registration site reported a 1,500 percent increase in visitors from the previous day.

The study states that, so far, there are no established ways to monitor exactly how and to what extent public figures influence voting. However, the research suggests different ways to continue measuring effectiveness.

Last times US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Terrible Harris have got well-known names behind them. For example, there are videos and lists circulating on social media that list the supporters of each.

For example, billionaires have announced that they support the first Elon Musk and former show wrestler Hulk Hoganwhile the latter, among others, Actors Jennifer Aniston and Cynthia Nixonsays financial magazine Forbes.