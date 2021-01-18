Joe Biden wants to act quickly. As soon as he was invested President of the United States, Wednesday January 20 in Washington, the new tenant of the White House planned to take a series of four decrees (which do not need to be approved by Congress) by the 1st February. Its first priority concerns the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. Thus, wearing a mask should become compulsory in all public spaces.



In order to deal with the consequences of the health crisis, Joe Biden also wants to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. The United States should also quickly return to the Paris climate agreement, which it left under the leadership of Donald Trump on November 4. Finally, the future president plans to lift the ban on entering American territory that had been imposed on nationals of several countries with a Muslim majority.

