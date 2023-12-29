Of facing the New Year, the United States prepares to welcome 2024 with a favorable weather forecast, marked by dry and stable conditions. From December 30 to January 3, the high pressure zone will extend from Wisconsin to Washington and northern Oregon, ensuring calm weather for most of the country.

According to the US National Weather Service, in areas such as Maine, Vermont, New York, Michigan, northern Iowa, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and parts of California, Above average temperatures expected. This phenomenon will provide a favorable environment for residents and visitors of these regions.

The west coast, however, will experience some rain and snowfall, breaking the general trend of dry conditions.

New York: New Year at 2ºC

For the New Year's celebration in New York, a temperature of 2ºC is expected at midnight. Although slightly above average, this condition will allow attendees to enjoy the holiday without facing extreme temperatures.

With such a favorable prognosis, Travelers and those planning to attend celebrations for the arrival of 2024 can expect favorable weather conditions. Outdoor activities during the first days of 2024 will benefit from this atmospheric stability. The weather in the United States during the turn of the year will be mostly benign, promoting a comfortable start to 2024.