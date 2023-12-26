In the midst of the festivities, Gift cards become a gift option in the United StatesHowever, with popularity also come challenges, since these presents are often forgotten in different corners. It is estimated that Many Americans keep gift cards in purses, wallets, junk drawers, and car glove compartments.only to discover their existence much later, even when they can no longer be used.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) reveals that 27 percent of people opt for gift cardsmaking them the third most popular gift in the country.

Gift cards are the most purchased in the United States during the holidays

What happens if I don't spend my gift card?

Depending on state laws and specific business policies in the United States, the destination of money not spent on gift cards may vary. Some states regulate these cards, requiring, for example, that they have no expiration date, while others may allow certain charges after periods of inactivity, which could reduce the balance over time, even losing its value with inflation.

According to the information you collected CBS News, many gift cards have no expiration date, meaning the balance remains valid indefinitely. However, it is essential to review the terms and conditions, as some cards may have different policies.

Additionally, each store or merchant's return and refund policies may vary, with some allowing cash refunds on unused balances, while others offer credits or restrict options.

Likewise, some states opt for measures to deal with unspent money from cards, such as public service initiatives that vary depending on the location. Thus, part of the unused money returns to the inhabitants.

Using gift cards, an action widespread in the United States

To raise awareness about the importance of using these gift cards before they fall into oblivion, “National Use Your Gift Card Day” was instituted, celebrated annually on the third Saturday of January. This initiative, founded by marketing agency Tilson PR in 2020, seeks to encourage people to make the most of their gift cards, preventing them from piling up in drawers, keeping balances small, and reminding consumers to spend them quickly.

This same organization even suggests planning to spend an amount greater than the value of the card to avoid small unused balances, in order to spend everything you get on the card so that stores can reuse them. In this sense, it is highlighted that on January 20, 2024, “National Gift Card Day” will take place, a timely reminder to use these gifts before they lose their value.