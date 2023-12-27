In the United States, airlines give owners of lost suitcases a period of ninety days to claim them. If, after this period, the connection between the luggage and the owner is not established, it is considered abandoned and is subject to various alternatives.from sale to donation or even destruction.

Airlines, faced with this situation, find various ways to give these homeless objects a second act. Many choose to sell their luggage at auction or give it to specialized companies such as the Unclaimed Baggage Center., which ingeniously resells these items in Alabama to consumers eager for surprises. There is also the option of allocating these assets to charity or ultimately destroying them.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), about 2.5 percent of checked baggage at airports around the world is lost or delayed. In the United States, this translates to about 25,000,000 suitcases each year.

For travelers, losing luggage can be a source of frustration, but it can also become an opportunity for those looking for treasures at more affordable prices. Abandoned Luggage Auctions Often Feature an Intriguing Variety of Items, ranging from clothing and electronic devices to jewelry and antiques. Here are some tips to prevent your luggage from becoming part of this inventory:

Identification: Make sure your luggage is properly identified with your name and address. Valuables: Avoid leaving valuable items in your checked luggage. Timely claim: If your luggage is lost, file a claim with the airline as soon as possible. See also The Swiss Central Bank announces its support for “Credit Suisse”

Some of the items Unclaimed Baggage Center, in Alabama, which specializes in selling abandoned luggage Photo: Unclaimed Bagagge Center

(We also recommend: The economic damage that was generated in California by migration)

The world of lost suitcases in Alabama

In the state of Alabama, a peculiar story unfolds around the fate of these forgotten suitcases. The Unclaimed Baggage Center, located in the city of Scottsborohas become a phenomenon that attracts travelers and the curious alike.

With fifty-three years of existence, this store receives unclaimed suitcases after ninety days and offers them back to the world. With more than 1,000,000 visitors annually, the center has generated a significant economic impact for Scottsboro, and has given lost and found new stories and experiences.

From clothing and jewelry to Egyptian artifacts and medieval armor, The diversity of items available at the Lost and Found Center is astonishing.. Bryan Owens, owner of the establishment, told CBS News that sees these objects as carrying unique stories, and visitors agree, enjoying the unique experience of purchasing lost items and the possibility of finding true treasures.