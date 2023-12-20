United States | What does the shocking Trump decision of the Colorado Supreme Court mean?

The disqualification may even help Trump in his bid for the presidency in November 2024.

According to the decision, the former president of the country Donald Trump is ineligible in Colorado because of his participation in the rebellion. The decision relies on a section of the US Constitution that prohibits the election of those involved in the rebellion to certain public positions.

The solution is shocking in principle, but its practical significance may remain minor. It may even help Trump in his bid for the presidency in November 2024.

If the decision remains in effect, Trump should not be the Republican primary candidate in Colorado. The state primaries are in March.

It has not been said that the decision will remain in force. Trump's campaign office immediately announced that the matter would be taken to the federal level, i.e. the US Supreme Court.

Since the Colorado decision deals with weighty matters, the US Supreme Court will take it up.

On the other hand, there is a conservative majority in the federal supreme court. There are three judges who were appointed by Trump himself during his 2017-2021 presidency. However, this does not bind judges in their work.

of Colorado the supreme court made its decision with the narrowest possible majority, 4–3. It can also be concluded from that that the solution is legally kimurant.

The basis is the US Constitutionwhich was drawn up in 1787. Afterwards, the constitution has been supplemented, and these supplements are called additions.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution was drafted after the American Civil War in 1866. The third section of that amendment prohibits the election to many public offices of individuals who have participated in the rebellion. However, the president is not mentioned separately.

For Trump, the insurrection refers to an attack by his supporters on the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

The purpose of occupying the Congress building was to prevent a change of power after Trump's election defeat. Democrats have accused Trump of inciting violence.

Although The US Supreme Court would consider the Colorado decision to be valid, it would automatically have no bearing on next year's presidential election.

Colorado is firmly controlled by the Democratic Party, and in the previous 2020 presidential election, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 13 percentage points. Trump would hardly have a chance to get the voters of Colorado behind him this time either.

It would be much more critical for Trump if decisions like Colorado were made in so-called swing states, i.e. states where the race between Democrats and Republicans is tight and where the election result of the entire country is actually decided.

Eventually it is possible that Trump will even benefit from the Colorado decision.

The ban on candidacy provides one more electoral weapon that Trump can turn in the eyes of his supporters into evidence of a manhunt against him.

At his campaign meeting on Tuesday, Trump again made harsh accusations towards the Democrats, although he did not directly mention Colorado.

“The pervert Joe Biden and the scumbags of the far left are trying to stop us at any cost,” Trump said Fox News according to the channel.

ColoradoN the consequences of the decision may therefore remain minor. It may be that the decision will mostly be remembered as one example of the unprecedented political and legal compromises of the Trump era.

The state of Colorado is not considered very important in the US presidential election. Nine electors are elected from the state, while at least 270 are needed to win the election.

Colorado is located pretty much in the middle of the United States and is known, among other things, for the Rocky Mountains. The state is pretty much exactly the size of Finland: the area is about 270,000 square kilometers and the population is about 5.9 million.

The source of the article is the news agency Reuters.