The mid-term elections in the United States have left a divided Congress and a challenge for the country’s president, Joe Biden: carry out the agenda of his last two years in office with a House of Representatives in the hands of the Republicans.

(Also: United States: Mike Pence will not testify about the assault on the Capitol)

From the elections of November 8, has emerged a conservative majority in the lower house and the democrats maintain control of the senatewith which as of January 3 a new legislature will open that is expected to be hectic.

(See also: The famous US neuroscientist who crossed the Rio Grande in the stock market as a child)

Given these prospects, as soon as the results were known on Wednesday in the House of Representatives, Biden reached out to Republicans to collaborate: “The future is too bright to be caught up in a political war,” he said in a statement.

(Keep reading: Ivanka Trump withdraws from her father’s campaign: she will not get into politics)

Pending how the future legislative cycle develops, the conservatives have already nominated kevin mccarthythe current minority leader in the Lower House, as a possible successor to the Democrat Nancy Pelosi in the Presidency of the hemicycle.

The future is too bright to be locked in a political war.

The call speaker it marks the legislative calendar, by managing which bills are going to be debated and when.

This gives the Republicans greater power and visibility than if they had taken over the Senate leadership.Paul Beck, emeritus professor of Political Science at Ohio University, explains to EFE, who anticipates a systematic blocking of any Democratic regulations by the talkers.

(We recommend: Federal judge blocks the health rule by which the US expels migrants)

The progressives will, in turn, be left with their control of the Senate, the exclusivity of confirming presidential nominations for administration positions, federal judges, and ambassadors, and conducting impeachment trials of federal officials.

Biden’s party flipped a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania and kept two more in the battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, giving Democrats an unassailable majority in the upper house with 50 seats plus the runoff vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. .

The second round of Georgia’s Senate elections, scheduled for next month, could see Democrats improve their majority in the upper house.

(See also: Donald Trump: The 5 most controversial phrases when announcing his candidacy in the US.)

Senator Kevin McCarthy

The current climate of polarization in the country makes it very likely, in the opinion of the political scientist, that any new regulations are stopped in one chamber or another and that Biden is forced to resort to executive decrees to carry out his proposals.

The turn will not only be legislative: the Republicans announced at the beginning of the month that in the event of recovering the House of Representatives they planned to investigate the “politicization” of the FBI or the reasons that led to the search of the mansion of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in August.

(Keep reading: Biden’s disqualification of Trump minutes after the announcement of the candidacy)

They also have in their sights why it was decided to create a new office of Domestic Terrorism in the Anti-Terrorism Section of the Homeland Security Division and the investigation into Hunter Bidenson of the current tenant of the White House, for alleged tax crimes and a false statement related to the purchase of a weapon.

The first example of how that balance of power can play out may come shortly, in the debt ceiling negotiation.

(Also: US Elections: the new faces that refresh diversity in politics)

The son of US President Hunter Biden.

The Republicans threaten to make the increase in that debt limit conditional on the Democrats applying cuts in Social Security and in the Medicare health plan for people over 65 years of age.

“There is going to be an interesting game in the next two months,” Beck anticipates the end of the current legislature, in which the Democrats dominate both chambers.

(You may be interested in: Donald Trump: the harsh accusation that Mike Pence launched at him)

With inflation rising and Biden’s popularity ratings falling, Republicans hoped to gain control of both chambers and thus be in a position to effectively block most of Biden’s legislative plans.

Instead, Democratic voters turned out in droves, buoyed by the Supreme Court’s nullification of abortion rights and wary of Trump-backed candidates who openly reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

(Keep reading: The United States: the winners and losers of the midterm elections)

And Republicans lost ground with candidates rejected by moderate voters as too extreme.

Nevertheless, the public appeals of prominent members of both parties coincide for the moment with the need to build bridges.



“We act whenever we can from a bipartisan perspective. We welcome Republicans to work together and get things done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

From the opposite side, they also opted to bring positions closer: “There is a lot of work ahead. If we want solutions for the Americans, we will have to find a common ground of understanding,” said Senator John Thune.

(Also: United States: what does the victory of the Democrats in the Senate imply?)

remains to be seen though the influence that Trump can play in the next two years before the 2024 presidential electionsto which he confirmed this week that he will present himself as a candidate.

Despite the fact that the voices of those who think within the Republican Party have grown that it has ceased to be an asset, the support that it continues to receive from the militancy could mean that, according to the Ohio University professor, the representatives of that political formation choose to let themselves be carried away by their postulates so as not to lose those bases.

(See also: Joe Biden confuses Colombia with Cambodia at a summit of Asian countries: video)

On the other side, apart from a turbulent international scene, Biden will now have to make an important decision for his future and that of the United States: whether or not to run for re-election as president in 2024.

Before his recent tour of Asia, he announced at a press conference that he planned to “escape” from Washington for a few days in the coming weeks with his wife, Jill Biden, to talk about his political future.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP