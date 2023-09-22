In United States, The demand for childminders, such as nannies and babysitters, has been steadily increasing in recent years. The growing need for fathers and mothers who work outside the home has led to an increase in job opportunities in this field.

However, working as a nanny in the United States involves comply with a series of requirements and regulations. Below are the steps necessary to embark on this profession.

More and more families in the US are looking for caregivers for their children who can also introduce them to a new language. These people, commonly called ‘Au Pair’are involved in a type of exchange in which they offer child care in exchange for accommodation, meals and a small financial compensation.

According to the web portal ‘AuPairWorld’, an ‘Au Pair’ is someone who chooses to spend time abroad living with a host family for a specific period. This person helps take care of the children and also assists with some simpler household tasks.

In exchange for their work, they get Free room and board, plus a small stipend. However, it is important to note that these people are not considered a domestic worker or a babysitter; rather, she becomes another member of the host family.

Requirements to work as a nanny in the United States

According to the ‘Au Pair’ web portal, to be part of the nanny or babysitter program in the United States you must meet the following requirements:

-Be between 18 and 26 years of age.

-Possess a solid command of the English language.

-To be single.

-Not having children of your own.

-Enjoy good health.

-Be willing to commit to living in the United States for at least one year.

-Accumulate at least 500 hours of childcare experience in the last two years.

-Have a driver’s license and driving experience.

-Have no criminal record.

Some states require specific licenses and certifications to work in child care.

What type of visa allows me to work as a nanny in the US?



The ‘Thinkinworld’ web portal indicates that, to be part of the ‘Au Pair’ program in the United States, it is essential to obtain a J-1 visaknown as a cultural exchange visa.

This visa grants you the opportunity to travel to the United States and work for a period of up to one year. When you reach the end of the validity of your J-1 visa, you have the possibility to apply for a work permit H-2B.

This additional permit allows you to remain and continue working in the United States for an additional period of time, providing you with an extension of your work and cultural experience in the country.

How much does a nanny earn in the United States in 2023?



According to information provided by the job portal ‘ZipRecruiter’, the average hourly salary for nannies in the United States in 2023 is around $17.42 dollarswhich would be approximately $68 thousand Colombian pesos. However, it is important to note that this value can vary significantly.

The highest salaries reach $30.29 dollars per hour, while the lowest ones are around $6.49 dollars per hour.

The fluctuation in hourly rates is due to a number of factors, including education, skill level, geographic location, and the amount of experience each nanny has.

How many hours does a nanny work in the American country?

In accordance with US government regulations, those participating in the ‘Au Pair’ program are subject to a maximum work limit of 45 hours per week, which is equivalent to a maximum of 10 hours a day.

These restrictions apply not only to regular daytime childcare hours, but also to any overnight babysitting or childcare duties.

These guidelines seek to ensure that these people have an appropriate balance between work and leisure, as well as ensure the safety and well-being of both caregivers and children in their care.

Everything you need to know to apply for a job in the United States



