The third debate of Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential elections in USA will take place this Wednesday in Miami with only five candidates and without the great favorite in the polls, the former president Donald Trumpwho for the third time preferred to be absent and hold a parallel event in Florida.

They qualified for the penultimate debate – the final one will be in Alabama next December – the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis; former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley; businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; former governor of New Jersey Chris Christieand South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

The small group will be able to facilitate “a deeper discussion on important issues facing undecided voters,” he told EFE. Aaron Kall, expert in Political Science from the University of Michigan.

He stressed that the foreign policy will likely be a major focus, as there has not been another since fighting recently intensified in Middle East and because the financing of the Congress for Ukraine remains on the brink of the abyss.

After the debates last August and September in Wisconsin and California, respectively, attention is focused this Wednesday on the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, a new opportunity for one of the candidates to secure the second position, which has been in the hands of DeSantis, but with several downturns along the way.

Kall noted that DeSantis and Haley “will compete to be the last credible alternative to front-runner Trump for the Republican nomination.” He also stressed that Ukraine spending and Palestinian refugee policy are two issues on which both will have the opportunity to make progress in Miami.

On the other hand, the academic pointed out that the recent endorsement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds should give DeSantis some momentum in the debate, where he also has the advantage of playing at home if any questions about Florida arise.

In turn, Republican political analyst Alfonso Aguilar told EFE that Trump has shown that his strategy of not participating in the debates has been “successful” given the overwhelming advantage he maintains in the polls.

His absence “has had no impact on his campaign,” he said. Trump plans to once again steal the spotlight from the debate with his absence and the counter-scheduling of a rally practically at the same time as the debate in Hialeah, a city adjacent to Miami with a large population of Cuban origin.

Furthermore, in a survey released on Sunday by The New York Times, Trump surpasses Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, key states for the 2024 presidential elections. The Republican has voluntarily refused to participate despite the fact that his qualifications allow it.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

Photo: Instagram @flgovrondesantis

On this occasion, the Republican National Committee (RNC) tightened the conditions and candidates had to achieve a voting intention of at least 4% in two national polls or alternatively 4% in a national poll, in addition to 70,000 unique donors , among other requirements.

Another absence in this debate will be that of former Vice President Mike Pence, who on October 28 announced by surprise that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the primaries.

According to the popularity thermometer prepared by the specialized website FiveThirtyEight, the average of polls gives Trump a 58.4% chance for the Republican nomination, a great advantage over DeSantis (13.6%) and Haley (7.8%). ).

The businessman Ramaswamy barely reaches 5% and, at the bottom, Christie and Scott present insignificant figures, 2.3 and 1.6%, respectively, according to the projections of the aforementioned website.

It remains to be seen if the four criminal cases pending against the former president will take their toll on him; but, according to the polls, the Republican electorate continues to support him. “The truth is that Trump is unstoppable, at this point in the primaries it can be anticipated that he will be the nominee in the primaries,” said Aguilar.

EFE