Fires are nonetheless raging on the west coast of the USA. In Phoenix, Oregon, 1,000 houses have been burned down. “I managed to get my household, my canine, and some issues out”, testifies a resident of the town, who has misplaced every part. In Tacoma, Washington, they’re typically pressured, within the face of an emergency, to evacuate their family members and neighbors themselves.

In complete, 1.5 million hectares burned between Oregon and northern California, greater than the floor of Ile-de-France. For the reason that center of August, firefighters have been combating the flames. Fumes enveloped Los Angeles yesterday. However in the USA as elsewhere, life goes on: in the course of an evacuation, a bit woman was born in a automobile on the aspect of the freeway.