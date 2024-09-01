A woman who worked for Wells Fargo, the financial services company, in Arizona, in the United States, died at her workplace and was found four days later, authorities reported this week.

The woman was identified as Denise Prudhomme, 60, who last checked in at a Wells Fargo in Tempe at 7 a.m. on Aug. 16, the Tempe Police Department told local media on Thursday.

Authorities found Prudhomme’s lifeless body in a desk on the third floor of the office on August 20.prompting security at the scene to call the police. Firefighters also attended the scene. The official report states that authorities declared her dead at 4:55 p.m. that day.

What was the cause of the woman’s death?

The cause and manner of the 60-year-old woman’s death are still under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to local media. Police said a preliminary investigation, however, found no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are interviewing employees at that Wells Fargo location to obtain more information to clarify what happened.

What has been reported in local media is that Wells Fargo workers reported having perceived an unpleasant odor, but thought it was a problem with the pipes, according to a local television station this week. KPNX quoting an anonymous employee.

That employee told the outlet that he wondered why Wells Fargo did not immediately contact workers to inform them about the woman’s death.

Most of the financial services company’s administrative employees work remotely. However, the office building has 24/7 security.

What does Wells Fargo say?

Wells Fargo, for its part, issued a statement that was picked up by the American media. The company says it had to contact Prudhomme’s family before speaking to employees. The company added that the woman was sitting in a “very unpopulated area” of the building.

The financial services company also said it was saddened by Prudhomme’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in touch to ensure they receive the necessary support during this difficult time. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our workforce. Counselors are available to support any employee affected by this event,” reads the statement released by local media.

The company also said it would review its internal procedures going forward.