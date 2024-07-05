United States|A well-known non-fiction writer and journalist joins the crowd hoping for Joe Biden’s departure.

Known nonfiction writer and editor Anne Applebaum once switched from Republican to Democratic when the Republicans switched to the Cold War victors and John McCain further from the lines and finally Donald Trump’s behind.

American-Polish Applebaum considers Trump a great threat to democracy and gives several examples of his vindictive speeches. Even a democracy like the United States can collapse, he reminded in Finnish In his work “Demokratia iltahämärä”..

According to Applebaum, Biden is a successful and even heroic president, but his popularity is declining. It didn’t go well election debate after every fight of the 81-year-old Biden is noted. That’s exactly what happened at Thursday’s Independence Day events.

“If Biden remains a candidate, he will probably lose,” Applebaum concludes.

Applebaum points out that Democrats need Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania from the swing states. All of these states have a popular Democratic governor: Wisconsin Tony Eversin Michigan Gretchen Whitmer and in Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro.

In Applebaum’s opinion, they should be put to debate for the nomination. In addition, for example, the vice president Terrible Harris and other viable candidates would also be welcome.

The candidacy would be decided at the Democrats’ party meeting in August. Optimistically, Applebaum believes that the unclear situation would force the Republicans to also talk about the content of the policy at their previous party meeting, when the opponent was not even known yet.

However, the usual Trump show is perhaps a more likely option.

Either way, the Democratic caucus would be more exciting than Trump’s coronation at the Republican convention. It would garner enormous publicity, and a younger candidate would heap all the age pressures on the 78-year-old Trump’s shoulders, Applebaum concludes.

In the plan however, there are a couple of significant problems.

Of the names Applebaum mentioned, only Kamala Harris did better than Biden in the recent election In a CNN poll Against Trump. Trump was also ahead of Harris by a couple of percentage points.

Joe Biden last said on Independence Day Thursday that he is not going anywhere.