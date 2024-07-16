United States | “We were just told who will be the 2028 presidential candidate” – Trump’s new right-hand man is a former author

United States|Vance, 39, was known as a writer before becoming one of the youngest US senators.

On Monday in Milwaukee Donald Trump was officially chosen as his party’s presidential candidate, and the only surprise at the ceremony was the vice presidential candidate, who was kept in the dark until the last few minutes. The Ohio senator was confirmed by the delegates By JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate.

Trump revealed on his own Truth Social platform that he had chosen Vance as his vice presidential candidate just a little before making it official.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided that Senator JD Vance from the great state of Ohio is the best person to fill the office of Vice President of the United States,” Trump said at Truth Social.

STT spoke to party delegates after Monday’s decisions were made. Among the members of the party, the trust in the 39-year-old senator seemed strong.

“I already said four months ago that it’s JD Vance. We wanted someone who can do four years with Trump and then eight years, and he was the only one who fit that,” said the Iowa deputy delegate to STT Gary Leffler.

“We were just told” who the 2028 presidential candidate is.

Many expected Trump to reveal his choice before the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday, but in the end the revelation had to wait until the beginning of the convention.

Vance is one of the youngest members of the US Senate and the youngest senator of his party, which was previously considered one of the reasons why he could be chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the 78-year-old Trump.

Trump arrived at the meeting on Monday evening local time to wild applause. The former president’s ear, which was hit by a bullet a couple of days earlier, was covered with a bandage. The presidential candidate waved to the party convention representatives and sat down without speaking.

Senate As the youngest Republican, JD Vance’s inexperience is now the biggest question mark, says Kentucky delegate Dan Bayens44.

“He needs to get on stage on Wednesday and show the country that he has what it takes to be a vice president. I’m excited,” it’s an exciting time to be a Republican.

“I think he was an excellent choice by President Trump. JD Vance understands the issues, he is a veteran, a family man, experienced and still young enough to continue if something happens”, says the Arkansas delegate to STT Iverson Jackson.

Trump has now been chosen as his party’s presidential candidate for the third time in a row, despite the fact that he lost his previous election to the party. According to the delegates, there is now a different race than in 2020.

“I believe that the coronavirus played a big role in 2020. In 2024, it will be a completely different race and Trump has a great opportunity to win back the White House. Inflation is still a big problem, grocery store prices are high and then of course there is immigration. We have never seen the current taxing situation on our southern border.”

“Trump has a unique vision for this country. He was a great president and he knows how to run this country well. I trust his judgment,” states the deputy delegate from Pennsylvania Angelina Banks.

It was in Banks’ home state that Trump was the target of an assassination attempt the weekend before the meeting.

“It was really surreal. I never would have imagined that I would see an assassination attempt on a leading presidential candidate in my own lifetime. It was a horrible thing. I can’t believe anyone got that close to our president. Political violence is very un-American, it has no place in our constitutional republic,” says Banks.

Vice presidential candidate Vance previously accused the president of an assassination attempt on Trump Joe Biden.

Vance has made a political transformation in recent years, because at the beginning of his political career he belonged to the Republicans who strongly opposed Trump, says, among other things Politico. Since then, however, he has turned into a solid supporter of Trump.

Vance expressed in 2016 that he didn’t see Trump offering many solutions. Later, the voice changed on his watch. Vance himself has claimed to have experienced a genuine change of heart about Trump, but critics see the senator as a cynical opportunist and turncoat who changed his positions when the political wind shifted.

Before his change of heart, Vance had called Trump an idiot and expressed concern that Trump could be “America’s Hitler”. Later, Vance has been profiled as an absolutely loyal supporter of Trump.

“If you’re fighting against Trump or the candidates he recommends, don’t ask for my help,” he has said.

Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022. Before his political career, he was known as a writer whose memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” has also been made into a Netflix movie. Vance has built an image of himself in public as a person who rose from rags to riches.

During Trump’s presidency, he served as his vice president Mike Pence. However, Trump felt that Pence had betrayed him at a crucial moment when he did not agree to interfere in the confirmation of electoral votes in the Senate at the end of 2021. Pence was never considered a credible option for Trump’s vice presidential candidate in this year’s elections.

Vance has been one of Trump’s most effective “attack dogs” in Congress and promoted populist ideology. Among other things, he has opposed immigration, demanded Christianity as the cornerstone of public and private morality, and opposed support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.