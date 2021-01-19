Joe Biden is about to officially become president of United States. But his life as a senator, for 36 years – he was elected for the first time in 1972 – marked his city, Wilmington, in the State of Delaware. The station is called Joseph Robinette Biden Junior, named after the future 46th president of EUnited States.

And for good reason: Joe Biden made this train trip between Wilmington and Washington almost daily for more than 30 years. After the death of his first wife and baby girl, he wanted to come home every night to take care of his two boys. This is what has earned this train the nickname “Amtrak Joe”, Amtrak being the name of the railway company that provides this link. Franceinfo has followed in his footsteps.

You know, Joe is a very approachable guy, you can approach him easily. We talked about our children, but also about what was happening around the world, the major problems of the time. Lee Murphy, former train conductor to franceinfo

“My name is Lee Murphy, former Republican candidate for Congress from Delaware. I worked for Amtrak for 35 years, as a train conductor. One evening, when I didn’t have a car, he told me. brought him home and another time, I dropped him off at his place when I left the station. He’s that type of guy. In Delaware it’s like that, says the regular. Well, that was 25 years ago. But I also have to tell you that I never voted for Joe Biden. ”

Joe Biden gave his name to Wilmington station. (ALEXANDRE ABERGEL / RADIO FRANCE)

This simplicity is also what this businessman, who boarded the train in Wilmington, recognizes: “A lot of politicians, when they go to Congress, take a private jet, or they accept that donors pay them plane tickets. But he took the Amtrak every day. He’s a common man. . ”

Joe Biden’s original idea was, once elected, to win Washington on the day of his inauguration by train, on a train like that. Obviously, that would have been very symbolic in relation to his personal history. But after the events of the Capitol, the Secret services, the security agents, judged that it was not safe enough. So the maiden train trip was canceled.

In one of the wagons of the train heading for Washington, Shahida expects a lot from the new president, but not necessarily a miracle. “We have suffered a lot this year, me anyway. I hope he will help people get back to work. This year, personally, I was fired twice and I even got stuck for a few months in Las Vegas, because I didn’t have enough money for a return flight. My whole family had the Covid. Really, it wasn’t funny. “

I hope for a change. Not a magic wand, everything is not going to be all right at once. But at least we’ll have someone with a better attitude. Shahida, a passenger to franceinfo

After an hour and a half of travel by train, we arrive at Union station in Washington, which is the main station in the federal capital. Quite incredible and quite magnificent architecture, somewhat reminiscent of Grand Central in New York. Directly opposite, we see the United States Capitol, where Joe Biden will be officially inducted 46th President of the EUnited States.