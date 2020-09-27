United States Water in Texas found an amoeba penetrating the human brain from the nose, eight city dwellers warned of tap water

Naegleria fowleri ameba causes inflammation in the brain. Amoeba infection is very rare.

Stateside In Texas, the water of the Brazilian district has been found with Naegleria fowleri amoeba, or so-called “brain-eating amoeba”.

The matter was reported on Saturday by, among others, the US channel CNN and the British newspaper Guardian.

The events began on September 8, when a 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in Lake Jackson due to a very rare infection caused by an amoeba.

Residents in a total of eight cities near Houston were warned to use tap water. One of the towns is Lake Jackson. The water should only be used to flush the toilet, the Texas State Environmental Authority said.

On Saturday, September 28, authorities said, among other things With their Twitter accountthat the problem has been localized in Lake Jackson and the water is safe to use everywhere except in that city area. As possible sources of infection, the city reported water coming into the boy’s playground through the water supply system for water play. City authorities are still conducting tests in the area.

Naegleria fowleri -ameba is microscopically small, causes inflammation in the brain and, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), is more than 97 percent likely to die. Therefore, it has been given the nickname “brain-eating amoeba”. The protozoan in question may be present as an amoeba or line or as a cyst if conditions are unfavorable to it.

It penetrates a person through the nose, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Most typically, this occurs when a person swims in warm fresh water. Amoeba continues its journey through the nose to the brain, where it begins to destroy brain tissue.

Infection cannot be obtained by drinking water contaminated with amoeba. In some rare cases, an amoeba may enter a person if water from a deficient chlorinated pool or contaminated tap water enters the nose.

In the United States, infections have occurred in the past, among other things in July this year In Florida, an infection with that ameba was diagnosed.