United States Washington’s chief judicial authority is indicting Trump for the Capitol riots

Stateside The capital’s Washington Supreme Judicial Authority considers it possible that the last days of the incumbent president Donald Trump is prosecuted in the city for Epiphany riots. Washington District Attorney General Karl Racine reports on the news channel MSNBC with an interview video, which has been reported by, among other things, a news channel CNN.

According to Racine, it is possible for city prosecutors to charge Trump for a violation that could result in a maximum of six months in prison.

“The capital has had a law in place since 2011 that makes it illegal to incite or entice people to commit acts of violence,” Racine said.

Five people died when Trump supporters took over the congress building as an Epiphany in the middle of the session. Trump has been seen as inciting his supporters with his words.

Possible The prosecution filed by the City of Washington is a different matter from the federal prosecution. The U.S. Department of Justice makes prosecution decisions for both federal-level crimes and serious crimes in Washington, CNN says.

Epiphany riots are also under federal investigation.

“Federal prosecution can result in a significantly longer prison sentence,” Racine compared.

The federal prosecutor investigating the incidents said shortly after the Capitol events that it was possible that Trump could eventually be prosecuted for inciting the riot.

“We study all the factors. We’re not just the people who went into the building, ”the federal prosecutor said Michael Sherwin said Hill magazine a couple of days after the riot.

Sherwin at the time did not take a direct position on Trump’s role in the doubts.

The Capitol riot has also led to the second indictment of Trump’s presidency in the country’s Congress.

President People close to Trump have funded tens of thousands of dollars from those hoping for a presidential pardon, he said. New York Times magazine on Sunday.

The magazine describes the phenomenon as a lucrative amnesty trade. The New York Times has gathered information from more than 30 lobbyists or attorneys for the case. According to the newspaper, the amnesties funded, among other things, a former presidential lawyer, a former federal prosecutor and Trump’s former campaign assistant.

However, according to the newspaper, it is not illegal to pay the president to a party nearby for promoting amnesty. According to the newspaper, there are no indications that the money was offered to the president himself. Had the money been offered to Trump, the act could meet the hallmarks of bribery.

The White House did not comment on the magazine’s data.

New York Times according to Trump, there are hardly any benchmarks for its operations. However, the magazine highlights Bill Clinton, which granted some 170 amnesties or commutations in the latter part of its presidency in 2001. Also at that time came outthat some of the pardon seekers had paid various parties to promote the matter.

Clinton’s actions were seen as stretching the usual rules. However, he granted amnesties mainly to people whose applications had been assessed by the Ministry of Justice. In Trump’s administration, the path of an amnesty application to the president’s table, on the other hand, has often passed through a close circle, and the Ministry of Justice’s evaluation process has not necessarily been given weight, the magazine compares.

Trump has conceded amnesties at an accelerating pace at the end of his term. Some of those pardoned have been Trump’s close associates.

Trump has also been said to have considered the possibility of pardoning himself. In addition, some of Trump’s supporters who have infiltrated the Capitol have already asked the president for pardon.