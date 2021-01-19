With nearly 25,000 soldiers from the National Guard, the police, the FBI and all federal agencies mobilized, the city of Washington is placed under very high surveillance as the inauguration of Joe Biden is being prepared. He will officially become on Wednesday January 20, the 46th President of the United States. Everything is done to dissuade all pro-Trump activists from attempting any demonstration. In this tense context, the FBI is still confident. Danny Coulson, former deputy director of the organization, says: “We have some really good facial recognition software. (…) The FBI has identified and knows who all these people are“.

For the first time in more than 150 years, the outgoing president will not attend the takeover of his successor. This is confirmed by Loic de La Mornais, correspondent for France Televisions in Washington. Tuesday January 19, he explains: “The White House district is obviously under very tight surveillance. Donald Trump will spend his last night there tonight. Joe Biden will be a few hundred yards away in a State Department house. But the two men will not meet, since tomorrow morning Donald Trump will leave directly for Florida. Joe Biden, he will settle a few hours later, in the Oval Office“.

