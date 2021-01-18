On Wednesday January 20, Washington will be the scene of the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as President of the United States. While waiting for this event to take place, the American capital is deserted and crisscrossed by more than 20,000 soldiers. Every day, National Guards from all over the country join the city. Americans will be asked to stay at home during the ceremony. Even Washington residents will be kept away from the festivities.

Sign of the extreme tension in the capital: a man was arrested Friday, January 15 at one of the checkpoints near the Capitol. A loaded handgun was found in his trunk. He has since been released. A pro-Trump demonstration was also held Saturday, January 16 in front of the Minnesota capitol to contest the result of the US presidential election.