United States Washington Post: Trump urges Georgia state official to find somewhere 11,780 votes to beat Biden on Saturday

Donald Trump tried to mourn and threaten the Georgian Secretary of State to manipulate his state’s election results so that Trump could still win. The Washington Post received a recording of the call on Saturday.

The United States resigning president Donald Trump has tried to put pressure on the Secretary of State of the State of Georgia to overturn the result of the presidential election vote for the state he represents. He tells about it Washington Post, who has released the audio tape to Trump and the Secretary of State Brad Raffenspergerin call.

In an hour-long call, Trump urges Raffensperger to “find” enough voices to make his Georgia To Joe Biden the electoral defeat they suffered could be reversed.

Biden received 11,779 more votes in the state of Georgia than Trump.

Saturday during the call, Trump tries to flatter Secretary of State Raffensperger, prays for him to act, and threatens vague criminal penalties if Raffensperger refuses to act in accordance with Trump’s wishes and allegations. Among other things, Trump says that Raffensperger takes a “big risk”.

Raffensperger and a clerk in the Secretary of State’s office reject Trump’s allegations and try to explain to him that this is based on a conspiracy theory that has been shown to be untrue. Raffensperger explains that Joe Biden’s vote win in Georgia is legal.

Trump did not accept the explanation but said that Georgians are angry and U.S. residents are angry, the Washington Post quotes the recording. During the call, Trump also quoted several allegations that had already been refuted of various ways in which electoral fraud or other ambiguities have been alleged in Georgia.

“And there’s nothing wrong with saying that you, um, did the recalculation,” the Washington Post writes Trump said.

Raffensberger replied that Mr. President’s challenge is that he has the wrong information.

According to the Washington Post, Trump also says during the call: “Look. All I want is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have. Because we won in this state. ”

Call during that time, according to the Washington Post, several Trump allies were also on the line, including the Chief of Staff of the White House Mark Meadows as well as a lawyer Cleta Mitchell, who has previously served as a lawyer for the National Rifle Association (NRA), for example.

The White House, Trump’s election campaign, Chief of Staff Meadows, and Raffensperger’s office did not want to comment on the matter to the Washington Post.

Trump instead, the messaging service wrote on Twitter that it had talked to Secretary of State Raffensperger on Saturday. According to Trump’s tweet, the secretary of state “didn’t want to answer questions” about things like vote forgery or dead voters. He has no idea, the resigning president wrote.

State Secretary Raffensperger similarly replied on Twitter that Trump’s allegations are untrue and that the truth will be revealed.

According to the Washington Post, the phone pressure now revealed is the latest of Trump’s attempts not to adjust to losing the presidential election.

Professor of Law at the University of Ohio Edward B. Foley considered the legal issues vague, but stressed that the Saturday call made by the outgoing president is “inappropriate and low,” and that it should arouse moral outrage.

“He was already breaking the emergency scale,” Foley described.

“On a scale of one to ten, we used to be at twelve on the scale. We are now at 3 p.m. ”