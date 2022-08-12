United States | Washington Post: The FBI searched Trump’s mansion for documents related to nuclear weapons

It is not known whether these are documents related to the nuclear weapons of the United States or another country

Washington Postal according to sources the federal police FBI was looking for the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s from the estate, among other things, documents concerning secret nuclear weapons.

According to the Washington Post, the sources know the contents of the FBI’s investigation but did not say whether the secret nuclear weapons documents concern the nuclear weapons of the United States or another state.

The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday in a highly unusual investigation. According to media reports, the FBI was looking for secret documents that Trump had illegally kept in his possession at the end of his term.