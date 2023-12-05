United States | Washington Post: Record number of mass shootings this year

Almost 200 people have died in mass shootings this year.

Stateside there have been 38 mass shootings in which there have been at least four fatalities this year, excluding the shooter who may have been killed. An American newspaper tells about it The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, there have been the most mass shootings this year in the statistical history stretching back to 2006. The previous record, 36 mass shootings, was set last year.

The latest mass shootings took place Sunday at private homes in Texas and Washington. A total of ten people died in them.

Sad record numbers have also been reached this year in the number of deaths caused by mass shootings. According to the Washington Post, a record 197 people have died in mass shootings this year. The figure does not include shooters who were killed.

Mass shootings statistical methods vary. Shooting statistics The Gun Violence Archive according to the meter, there have already been 630 mass shootings in the United States this year. The site counts mass shootings as cases where at least four victims have been either wounded or killed, excluding the shooter who may have been killed.

According to the site, nearly 40,000 people have died this year in the United States as a result of gun violence. A little more than half of the number are suicides.