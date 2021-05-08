United States Washington Post: Donald Trump Administration Acquires Journalist Call Records, Justice Department Advocates as “Last resort”

According to the Ministry, the subject of the investigation was not the journalists but their sources of information.

Stateside former president Donald Trumpin the administration obtained call records from Washington Post journalists, magazine said on Friday. The three journalists had written about allegations that Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump was elected President of the United States at the time.

The Ministry of Justice had sent a letter to three journalists stating that it had received work, cell phone, and landline data for the period from mid-April to the end of July 2017. The letters did not disclose the reason for obtaining the call records. According to the Washington Post, the ministry had also tried to obtain e-mail information from journalists that would have found out with whom and when messages had been exchanged.

A trio of journalists had written a story saying Trump was later elected justice minister Jeff Sessions discussed Trump’s presidential campaign with the Russian ambassador. Another trio story told of the president who preceded Trump Barack Obaman the government’s efforts to prevent Russia from interfering in the 2016 elections.

Washington The management of the post office has said that it considers the activities of the Ministry of Justice to be very problematic and has demanded that the Ministry disclose the reasons for interfering in the work of journalists doing their work. According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Justice justifies that it has acted in accordance with established practices. In addition, the ministry says requesting information is a last resort that is not used on light grounds.

A spokesman for the ministry tells the Washington Post that the subject of the investigation was none of the journalists but those who have leaked information to the media related to national security.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) believes the ministry has arbitrarily spy on journalists.

“This should never have happened. When the government spies on journalists and their sources, freedom of the press is compromised, ”the organization says Twitteraccount.

U.S. intelligence has identified Russia as hacking Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers to act as Trump’s counterpart Hillary Clintonia against. Trump has downplayed Russia’s involvement in what happened, and he notoriously seemed to take the Russian president Vladimir Putin position, although it was contrary to the view of the US own intelligence services.

Correction 8.5. at 12.38 pm: The information was obtained by the Donald Trump administration, not Donald Trump, as the title previously read.