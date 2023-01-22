United States | Washington Post: Biden plans to name Jeff Zients as his new chief of staff – previously coordinated the administration’s coronavirus efforts

Zients left the White House last April, but returned to help with personnel matters during the November midterm elections.

Stateside president Joe Biden is going to name By Jeff Zients as the new head of the office, says the US newspaper The Washington Post based on their sources.

Zients, 56, has previously, among other things, coordinated the Biden administration’s coronavirus measures. Zients left the White House last April, but returned to help with personnel matters during the November midterm elections, according to The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, Zients’ first government job is timed Barack Obama’s at the time of administration. However, his work experience comes mostly from the private sector.

Information that the current chief of staff of the White House Ronald Klain plans to leave his post, a year to be announced on Saturday.

Klain is expected to resign in the coming weeks. The issue may come up when Biden outlines the coming year in his State of the Nation speech on February 7.

of The New York Times according to Klain has apparently been talking about his resignation to his colleagues since the midterm elections in November.

UNDERSECRETARY is the highest-ranking employee of the White House. Biden nominated Klain, who is now stepping down, to that position when he becomes president in 2021.