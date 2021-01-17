In the United States, Washington is Sunday, January 17 a deserted capital, and crisscrossed by more than 20,000 soldiers. The city will welcome the new US president, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, January 20. Every day, National Guards from across the country join Washington. Americans will be asked to stay at home for the investiture ceremony. Even Washington residents will be kept away from the festivities.

Sign of the extreme tension in the capital: a man was arrested Friday, January 15 at one of the checkpoints near the Capitol. A loaded handgun was found in his trunk. He has since been released. A pro-Trump demonstration was also held Saturday, January 16 in front of the Minnesota capitol to contest the result of the US presidential election.



For his part, Joe Biden is not idle: decrees will be taken as soon as he takes office. “Joe Biden wants to mark the priorities of his mandate on Wednesday. The first decree is very symbolic: it will enshrine the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement. Another long-awaited decree: the one that will make the wearing of a mask mandatory in all federal buildings across the state, something Donald Trump had refused to do until then“, reports the journalist Emmanuelle Lagarde live from Washington for the 19/20 of France 3.