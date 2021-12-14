United States Washington DC is taking the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to court

The city is demanding compensation from the organizations involved in the last Epiphany for the conquest of the Congress Hall for the destruction and assault.

The United States The capital, Washington DC, is suing far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who took part in the conquest of the congressional building, Reuters reports.

Groups were involved in planning the last Epiphany march, which ended with the then president Donald Trumpia supporters violently broke into the House of Congress to prevent Congress from strengthening Trump’s opponent Joe Biden presidential victory.

The Proud Boys is a men’s organization that believes in white supremacy, whose members arrived at the House of Congress in combat gear. The anti-ruling extremist Oath Keepers includes, in particular, former soldiers and police officers who oppose the government and train for combat situations.

The city is demanding that organizations pay part of the cost of the attack on the city. In addition, it accuses dozens of members of the organizations of assault and demands the cost of caring for the victims.

Town’s the public prosecutor Karl Racinen according to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, Washington and its residents caused both physical and financial damage, for which the city is demanding significant compensation.

Attorney General Karl Racine said the charges were brought by the city on Tuesday.

The attack killed five and injured hundreds of people, and the city had to send hundreds of police to secure the convention hall. In addition, the city had to close the areas surrounding the congress hall, for example.

“Our intention is to hold these violent criminals and hate groups accountable and get as much compensation from them as we can,” Racine said at the news conference.

At the same time, the lawsuit is a warning to other extremists, he said.

Many members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have already been indicted as individuals in a criminal investigation into the congressional attack, and many have also pleaded guilty to the crimes.