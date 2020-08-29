The demonstration continued on Friday August 28 in the streets of Washington. “It was a moving day, 57 years to the day after Martin Luther King’s founding speech. Very moving because there were the families of the victims, many victims of police violence, who spoke on the platform. Also very moving because there was a very noticed moment when the granddaughter of Martin Luther King gave a speech in front of tens of thousands of people, during which she said that the generation of young Americans would make the change “, reports Loïc de la Mornais.

Trump has posed as the guarantor of law and order, but America is increasingly divided. “The big question is, will these rallies be a game-changer between now and the election in two months? Honestly, nothing is less certain because in Trump’s America the camps are polarized and these protests might not nothing to change. What could change is the mobilization among young people. There were a lot of white people in the procession “, advances Loïc de la Mornais from Washington.