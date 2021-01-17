Three days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in the United States, which will be held on Wednesday, January 20, a barrier 2.50 meters high has been erected a few meters from the United States Congress in Washington. “Impossible to cross it without being duly accredited“, specifies the journalist of France Televisions Washington Agnes Vahramian. The investiture ceremony will take place on the steps of the Capitol. “This device already existed in 2016. What changes is the number of forces deployed: 20,000 national guards in the city, that’s four times more than in 2016“, adds the journalist.

Military trucks and dsoldiers armed with assault rifles are positioned all over downtown Washington. The authorities fear above all the presence of a sniper who would target Joe Biden, “or a car that would run into a public building, hence the installation of these concrete pads all around what is called the green zone“, continues Agnes Vahramian. On Wednesday, the capital will be emptied of its crowd, while the investiture ceremonies are usually popular festivals.