In preparation for the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, the capital Washington was placed under close surveillance after the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donal Trump on January 6. 20,000 troops have been deployed, more than the number of American troops present in Iraq and Afghanistan. Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, January 20 in a barricaded Capitol, where the number of soldiers providing security will be greater than the number of spectators.

Only duly accredited persons will be able to access it, and the esplanade in front of the Capitol has been closed to the public. “It’s a little scary to see the city upside down after what happened two weeks ago“, laments a resident. Tension increased to its maximum after the arrest of a heavily armed man on Friday January 15 who was trying to pass one of the Capitol checkpoints. He has since been released. The streets are deserted, and businesses and banks are barricaded, after the call of certain far-right movements to demonstrate.

