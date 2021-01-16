On Wednesday, January 20, the handover ceremony will allow Joe Biden to succeed Donald Trump and accede to the presidency of the United States. The city of Washington (Virginia), where the event will take place, is under close surveillance. The authorities do not want to relive scenes similar to those which took place on January 6, when pro-Trump activists invaded the Capitol. On billboards, the portraits of some of them, wanted for assault on federal officers, are also broadcast.

In order to avoid any overflow, Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of Representatives, announced a heavy security device. For its part, the Trump administration wishes to be reassuring. Mike Pence, the outgoing vice-president, is particularly committed to ensuring that the ceremony goes off without a hitch. More than 20,000 Republican Guard soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration. This is more than the number of American military personnel deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

