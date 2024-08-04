United States | Warren Buffett’s investment company divested a large number of Apple shares

United States|Warren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway has been actively selling shares during the beginning of the year. Experts suspect that the company is preparing for a weaker economic climate.

Conqueror investor Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company piloted, sold more than $50 billion worth of shares in the technology company Apple in the second quarter.

Recent share deals have raised the company’s cash assets to a record 277 billion US dollars, or about 254 billion euros. Experts believe that the investor legend’s diligent sale of shares indicates preparation for the deteriorating state of the US economy.

The news agency reported on the matter, among others Reuters and a financial magazine Financial Times (FT).

Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its Apple holdings since the end of last year.

The company announced in May that it had sold 13 percent of all its Apple shares and now continued to divest. After the latest transaction, the investment company’s ownership of Apple is estimated at $84.2 billion, compared to $135.4 billion after the first quarter.

In total, Buffett’s company has given up 55.8 percent of its Apple shares during the first half of the year.

Apple is still the company’s largest stock market investment, and Buffett has said that he intends to continue to keep it as Berkshire Hathaway’s main investment target.

Apple’s stock has given the investment company a total return of nearly 800 percent since Berkshire first invested in the company in 2016.

The sale of Apple holdings is part of the investment company’s wider sales pipeline. The company has sold $75.5 billion worth of shares in the second quarter. In addition to Apple, Berkshire sold shares of Bank of America, another major investment, worth $3.8 billion.

Buffett said at Berkshire’s annual general meeting in March that there is a favorable tax situation behind the sale of Apple shares. Buffett predicts that capital taxation would be tightening in the United States.

Analysts interpreted the accumulation of cash as also indicating prudence in an uncertain market situation.

Analyst at the investment research company CFRA Cathy Seifert stated to international news agencies that Berkshire Hathaway’s actions, combined with macroeconomic data, look like the investment company is going on the defensive.

“This is a company that is preparing for a weaker economic climate,” Seifert said.

“Buffett does not appear to view publicly traded stocks, including his own, as attractive opportunities,” said an analyst at financial firm Edward Jones Jim Shanahan for Reuters.

“It makes me worry about what he thinks about the market and the economy.”

In the United States woke up fear of recession, as Friday’s employment data revealed worse-than-expected numbers. Disappointing interim reports of technology companies have also caused concern. On Friday, many key stock market indices decreased significantly.

Experts interviewed by HS they did not seethat at least in the light of current information, the United States would be on the verge of recession.