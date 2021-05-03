United States Warren Buffett, 90-year-old director of group company Berkshire Hathaway, finally announced his successor

Buffett announced his successor, Vice-President Greg Abelin, and at the same time ended his years with speculation on the subject.

Group company Director of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett has announced a successor. Buffett told American TV channel CNBC that if something happened to him, power in the company would pass to Berkshire Hathaway Energy chairman and CEO Greg Abelille.

In his comment, the 90-year-old Buffett ended years of speculation about the future CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

In his current position as Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway, Greg Abel is responsible for all non-insurance activities of the company. Abel has served as Vice Chairman since 2018

“The company understands that if something happened to me today, Greg would take care of it tomorrow,” Buffett told CNBC.

Buffett has never publicly implied that he is leaving the management of his company.

Warren Buffett is often described as the most successful investor in the world and is among the richest people in the world.

Berkshire Hathaway is a group company and conglomerate with several subsidiaries in a number of different sectors, including insurance, the railway industry and the food industry. Berkshire Hathaway is also known as Buffett’s investment company.