Wall Street: positive first phases; Dow Jones +0.4%, Nasdaq +1%

Positive first phases on Wall Street after the US President’s decision Joe Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. The Dow Jones rises by 0.40% to 40,446 points, the S&P 500 improves by 0.78% to 5,547 points, while the Nasdaq marks +1.09% to 17,921 points.

THE Wall Street futures are sharply higher after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race yesterday. Last week, the S&P 500 posted its worst weekly losses since April, as investors rotated out of megacap technology stocks into smaller names.

Contracts are now up 0.46% while Dow Jones and Nasdaq futures gain 0.15% and 0.70% respectively. In recent days, after the attack and the disappointing TV duel between Biden and Trump, investors had taken the tycoon’s victory in the elections for granted, but yesterday’s news It instills some uncertainty as Kamala Harris’ entry into the race is perceived as a slightly better chance for the Democrats to win.

Investors’ attention is focused in particular on the earnings season – tomorrow it is the turn of Alphabet and Meta which will release their data after the stock market is closed – and also on the upcoming decisions of the Fed.

The central bank is not expected to make any decisions at its July 30-31 meeting, but traders rate the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in September at almost 93%. Given this, investors have sold off the technology stocks that won the market rally, in favor of interest rate-sensitive stocks, such as small caps and fixed income stocks.industrial.