Soccer World Cup

Gareth Bale in Qatar, with golf only on the PlayStation

Already on the verge of the end of his career, Gareth Bale looks out tonight at a half-impossible dream with the trembling of those who always saw him very far away. On the eve of Wales’ return to a World Cup from which they have been absent since 1958, today against the USA (8:00 p.m., World Goal), the former Real Madrid player arrived three quarters of an hour late for his press conference, but with a perennial smile , between emotion and nerves. Bale perceives the occasion as something gigantic: “Being here is the greatest honor for our country, something we haven’t done in 64 years. Is history. The children will not have classes, how lucky they are”.

A report by David Álvarez.