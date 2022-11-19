We are a few hours away from the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and one of the first commitments will be in Group B, where the United States team will face Wales.
Both teams are candidates to advance in their group as second in the group against the presence of England in the same sector, however, a surprise is not ruled out so that they can be group leaders.
The combined stars and stripes go to the World Cup with a fairly young squad given the generational change implemented by the selective in recent years, so much is expected of the young North American promises since many of them are already playing in Europe.
For its part, the Welsh team, with most of its players playing in English football and having Gareth Bale as its highest representative, they will seek to have a historic participation.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Channel: World Goal.
Streaming: World Goal App.
Channel: Sky.
Streaming: Blue To Go.
Channel: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
Streaming: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play.
Channel: Sling, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Telemundo.
Streaming: FOX Sports App, Peacock, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com
Channel: DirecTV Sports.
Streaming: DirecTV Go.
The United States is ready to make its World Cup debut and according to information from Michele Giannone Y Daniel Norareporters from TUDN With follow-up to the USMNT in Qatar 2022, the immovable in the selection of the stars and stripes will be: Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah Y Christian Pulisic.
However, for the debut against Wales, Berhalter is concerned about the situation McKenniewho suffered a muscle injury on October 30 and barely had his first training session this Tuesday, so he would not arrive with enough physical rhythm, so his place could be taken by Brenden Aaronsonwho already raised his hand despite being extreme.
Another of the doubts that I would have Berhalter for the World Cup debut it would be up front, specifically the ‘9’, with Jesus Ferreirawho scored 18 goals in 33 games with F.C. Dallas Y Josh Sargentwho in the season registers nine goals in 19 meetings with the Norwich in the English Second Division.
The United Kingdom team will try to be one of the best teams in Group B, from the outset they have a full squad a few hours after starting their participation in the World Cup.
The match seems to be very even, surely it will be very disputed in the defensive sector, so it is more likely that the match ends with a draw with few goals and both divide units.
United States 1-1 Wales.
#United #States #Wales #watch #live #start #time #team #news #forecast
Leave a Reply