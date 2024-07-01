ANDThe United States is obliged to beat Uruguay on Monday to continue in the race for the Copa America, of which it is the host country. The match is played at the GEHA Field stadium in Kansas City

According to the criteria of

Uruguay would only be left out of the tournament if there were a disaster: it would have to lose by a landslide against the Americans and Panama would also have to defeat Bolivia by a wide margin, in the game that is being played at the same time in Miami.

The United States, on the other hand, has nothing certain even if they win: they will have to wait and see what happens with the Panamanians: before the game began, they had a better goal difference (+1 against -1).

Colombia’s rival in the quarter-finals of the Copa América will come from this group, although we will have to wait until the match against Brazil on Tuesday to find out whether Néstor Lorenzo’s team finishes first or second.

United States vs. Uruguay, minute by minute