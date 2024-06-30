The host of the tournament, the United States National Team, will face Uruguay this Monday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City time from the Arrowhead Stadium on Arrowhead Dr., Kansas City, United States.
This Group Stage match will correspond to Matchday 3 of Group C of the 2024 Copa América.
In this way we leave you with five predictions for this confrontation that will undoubtedly be very interesting between nations from Concacaf and Conmebol.
Surely both teams will arrive at the match with the opportunity to be leaders of sector C, in this way both will go out with everything in search of that objective, however, in the end the team with the Uruguayan claw will emerge victorious due to its level of play which is superior.
Both teams have shots on goal from medium and long distance as well as offensive players with European quality, so it is possible that both teams score in the match.
The Reds forward will seek to compete for the competition’s individual scoring title, so he will try to score one or more goals.
‘Captain America’ is the host nation’s goal-scorer and is the player most likely to score against the South American team and increase his goal-scoring tally for the national team.
Due to the tension and nervousness of trying to get a favorable result for each of the teams, it will surely be a rough game and knowing the South American game and the aggressive pace of both teams, several foul situations will arise during the game, so the referee will calm things down with preventive cards.
