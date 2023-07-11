The Gold Cup 2023 is reaching its final stretch. Only four national teams remain alive in the tournament: the United States, Panama, Mexico and Jamaica. The Stars and Stripes team will face the Canaleros in a duel that will be more even than it seems.
Without a doubt, the Central American team, led by Thomas Christiansen, has been one of the surprises of the tournament and has a great chance of playing in its third Gold Cup final and looking for its first confederation title.
But for that they will have to impose themselves on an always dangerous United States.
City: San Diego, California
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
Date: Wednesday July 12
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
Television channel: TUDN
On-line: TUDN App, VIX+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Canada
|
2 (3) – 2 (2) (win)
|
Quarterfinals (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
6-0 (win)
|
Group stage (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
0-6 (win)
|
Group stage (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Jamaica
|
1-1
|
Group stage (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Canada
|
0-2
|
Final Concacaf Nations League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Taste
|
4-0 (win)
|
Quarterfinals (Gold Cup 2023)
|
The Savior
|
2-2
|
Group stage (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Martinique
|
1-2 (win)
|
Group stage (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Costa Rica
|
1-2 (win)
|
Group stage (Gold Cup 2023)
|
Mexico
|
1-0 (loss)
|
Third place Concacaf Nations League
The United States defeated Canada in a dramatic series of penalties in which goalkeeper Matt Turner was the main figure, saving two shots. According to newspaper reports, after the match, players from the Stars and Stripes and Maple Leaf teams clashed. In the end, things didn’t get any worse.
Panama thrashed Qatar by a score of 4-0. The team will seek to reach its third final in the history of the Gold Cup, after achieving it in 2005 and 2013. In the 2011 and 2015 editions, the Canaleros finished third in the tournament.
Against Qatar, Ismael Díaz achieved the fastest hat trick in the history of the Gold Cup, beating the Mexican ‘Zague’.
USA: M. Turner, B. Reynolds, M. Robinson, J. Neal, D. Jones, G. Busio, J. Sands, D. Mihailovic, J. Gressel, J. Ferreira and A. Zendejas.
Panama: O. Mosquera, F. Escobar, H. Cummings, A. Andrade, E. Bárcenas, A. Carrasquilla, A. Godoy, E. Davis, J. Fajardo, A. Quintero and I. Díaz.
The two teams have had interesting performances throughout the 2023 Gold Cup. The United States and Panama have been characterized by generating many options up front. However, it seems that the Stars and Stripes box comes out as a slight favorite for this match.
United States 3-2 Panama
