‼️ 🇵🇦 R É CORD 🇵🇦 HIST Ó RICO 🇵🇦 ‼️

Ismael Díaz (in 9 minutes) has just achieved the fastest hat-trick in the ENTIRE history of the Gold Cup.

It surpasses the 3 goals in 11 minutes by Zague against Martinique in the 1993 group stage and the 3 goals in 11 minutes by Frantzdy Pierrot… pic.twitter.com/K4F3Fd01eJ

— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) July 9, 2023