The Mexican national team will hold a friendly match against the United States this Wednesday, April 19 in the American Union at 8:00 p.m. (Central time) at State Farm Stadium (Arizona), broadcast on TV via TUDN and Channel 5.
Because it is not a confrontation on FIFA Date, the teams will not be able to count on their European teams and will have to play with only players from the local championship.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7.
streaming: aztecadeportes.com and TUDN. com.
Channel: TBS, Telemundo, Universe
streaming: HBO Max, Peacock.
USA: 3 wins.
Mexico: 1 win.
Tie: 1 draw.
USA: VVED D.
Mexico: EVVD E.
Among the most prominent selected in the United States squad are Sergiño Dest, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferrerira and Brandon Vázquez.
United States Lineup: Callender; Dest, Miaza, Zimmerman, Wiley; Acosta, Morris, Roldan; Ferrerira, Vazquez and Arriola.
Banking: Celentano, Johnson, Morre, Gressel, Long, Yedlin, Sands, Soñora, Yueill, Cowell.
Diego Cocca summoned 23 footballers for the duel against the United States, all from the domestic championship and calls such as Aldo Rocha, Ozziel Herrera and Alan Cerventes in a very young team.
Lineup Mexico: Carlos Acevedo, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo, Kevin Álvarez, Julián Araujo, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chávez, Alexis Vega, Henry Martín, Fernando Beltrán and Roberto Alvarado.
Banking: Malagón, Rodriguez, Guzmán, Reyes, Sepúlveda, Cervantes, Herrera, Rocha, C. Rodríguez, Sánchez, Campos and De La Rosa.
The Tricolor team has several games without being able to beat the Americans, but it has been with a full team, this time with a wide domination the Aztec team can get a green victory that is so necessary to cheer up the fans.
United States 1-2 Mexico.
