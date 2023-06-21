This Saturday, June 24, the 2023 Gold Cup begins, and the opening match will be between the teams of USA and Jamaica.
On paper, the stars and stripes look superior, however, the Caribbeans have given them severe headaches every time they face each other and they want this time to be no exception.
The rojiblanco team is motivated after having won the Concacaf Nations League title, beating their counterpart from Canada 2-0 in the grand final, in addition to having left Mexico on the road by a landslide 3-0 in the semifinals.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN, channel 5 and aztec tvas well as in Vix, Vix+, Fox Sports 1 and Univision.
Goalie: Matthew Turner
Defenses: Joseph Scally, Walker Zimmerman, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson
Media: B. Aaronson, Y. Musah, G. Reyna, C. Pulisic, T. Weah
Forward: F.Balogun
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: J. Brown, D. Lowe, E. Pinnock, A. Bell
Media: DeCordova, R. Morrison, D. Johnson, J. Lowe
Forwards: L. Bailey and S. Nicholson
USA 3-1 Jamaica
