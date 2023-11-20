Moving abroad should be a well-considered decision. Consider job opportunities, cost of living and quality of life education If you have children, these are some of the elements that can help you choose the ideal destination. And that’s how one family concluded that Canada offers advantages over USA.

The family lived in St. Louis, Missouri, but had the opportunity to move to Calgary in Canada and they immediately realized that there were important differences and that their son would simply be much happier in the land of the maple leaf.

In Canada it is much more fun to be a child than in the United States

Jeff Manuel published an article in Business Insider in which he points out that when he moved to Canada, One of the first differences he noticed was that his 7-year-old son could play on the snow in the school.

Jeff got a temporary position at a university due to which he moved with his family to Canada and enrolled his son in the public elementary school near his new home. Behind the school was a large field covered with snow where all the steps of the primary school children who played and created goals to throw snowballs were marked.

Beyond the fun that the little ones enjoyed, the difference that was found between USA and Canada is that in the northern country the snow It was part of the curriculum. On one occasion, the teacher even decided to forget about the scheduled lesson and allowed the students students built igloos for a science project and then, for a geography lesson, showed them how men adapted to the arctic climate north of Canada.

Canada and the US have differences in their education.

In USA the schools they appreciate much less snow and when it appeared, it usually meant that the students They would have to spend their recess indoors with board games, and if they went out they were asked not to touch the snow.

Another difference with respect to the education of his son is that in USA Parents spend a lot of time reviewing information school. Jeff shared that he and his partner felt like they were part of a communications company because they were trying to manage all the information about school and activities, which made them stressed, but in Canada the situation is more relaxed.

When they began to worry that education in Canada were of lower quality found that, according to the Program for International Student Assessment of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the canadian students had higher average scores in reading, mathematics, and science compared to Americans.

Jeff’s conclusion is that while in USA the schools have become cultural wars and laboratories of data-driven educational policies, in Canada They are more concerned about the fun of minors and believe that perhaps both nations could learn from each other.