Next Sunday, June 23, USA receives Bolivia in it AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024.
The last two matches between the two were victories for The Stars and Stripes. In May 2018, they beat 3-0 with goals from Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah. Before, in May 2016, they beat 4-0 with a double of Gyasi Zardesmore targets from John Brooks and Christian Pulisic.
Prior to the continental competition, the TEAM USA faced Brazildrawing the tie 1-1, apart from being beaten 1-5 by Colombia. In the case of The greenlost 3-1 against Ecuador and succumbed against Mexico for the minimum.
When? Sunday, June 23
Where? Arlington, Texas
Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Schedule: 3pm (USA PT), 4pm (MEX), 5pm (COL), 6pm (USA ET), 7pm (ARG)
Channel: DirecTV, FOX Sports, TUDN, UniMás, Univisión, Channel 5, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas
streaming: DGO and ViX Premium
Among the most important players of the North American team is the captain Christian Pulisicalready adding a World Cup in his step, currently defending the jersey of the AC Milan from Italy. Likewise, they have Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Matt Turner, Shaq Moore, Giovanni Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah.
Goalie:Matt Turner
Defenses: Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Yunus Musah, Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie
Forwards: Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi
The Brazilian coach Antonio Carlos Zago He highlighted what his team did in the last friendly against Ecuador.
“We have competed as far as we could, we must improve a lot. We always talk about physical condition and Ecuador is above us in that aspect, we have to continue working”he indicated.
“We know where we are, where we can go, but we have already competed a little more, we did it against an important team from South America and world football. We have to continue doing our job, calmly and improve as we have been doing”he finished.
Goalie: Guillermo Viscarra
Defenses: José Segredo, Adriano Jusino, Diego Medina, Marcelo Suárez
Midfielders: Boris Céspedes, Jaume Cuellar, Roberto Fernández
Forwards: Carmelo Algarañaz, Gabriel Villamil, Ramiro Vaca
United States 2-1 Bolivia
