United States Voting machine maker Dominion demands $ 1.6 billion in compensation from Fox News for allegations of ballot fraud

American polling machine maker Dominion Voting Systems said on Friday it filed a $ 1.6 billion, or just under $ 1.4 billion, claim for news coverage of Fox News.

In his lawsuit, Dominion is seeking compensation from Fox for the channel’s false allegations that Dominion had attempted to distort the outcome of the U.S. presidential election by the then president. Donald Trumpin to the prejudice of.

According to the lawsuit, presenters and guests of Fox’s programs gave false evidence that Dominion was guilty of electoral fraud and helped the president-elect. Joe Biden.

Similar lawsuits have been filed before by Trump’s campaign lawyer Sidney Powellia and a personal lawyer Rudy Giuliania against.

Dominion said he filed a lawsuit in the state of Delaware.

Trump lost the November 2020 presidential election, but argued before the outcome survived and consistently since then that the election was fraudulent.

According to Dominion, Fox News inflated that message. In the end, no convincing evidence was found of large-scale fraud affecting the outcome of the election.