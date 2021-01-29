The most incredible story of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the United States took place Tuesday, January 26, on the west coast, in Grants Pass. On a highway, in the middle of a snowstorm, a team of caregivers returning from a day of vaccination and carrying vaccines find themselves stuck in their vehicle. Six doses could be lost. These professionals then decide to offer those who were stuck with them to vaccinate them. “I walked over to the cars, and said to the drivers: ‘I have a dose of vaccine left, are you interested?’“ says Michael Weber, one of them.

Doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are perishable. Motorists are dumbfounded. “One of them was excited, he was so happy”, continues the caregiver. After 45 minutes, six castaways on the road were vaccinated. “When I saw that I said to myself: ‘I am so proud of my community’“, tells Christi Siedlecki, witness of the scene. While in the state of Oregon, doses are scarce, this vaccination is a feat.