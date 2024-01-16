He process of obtaining a visa to enter the United States From Colombia it is governed by the calendar of holidays and festivities both in the country and in the North American territory.. According to the information provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), during the year 2024, there are specific days on which visas cannot be processed due to the celebration of significant events in both countries. countries.

The days not available for visa processing from Colombia, as stated on the US embassy website, are:

1 of January New Year: The beginning of the year is marked as a holiday in Colombia, so USCIS offices will be closed, preventing visa processing. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday: Monday January 15 George Washington's birthday: Monday February 19. Holy Week: in 2024 Holy Week will be celebrated on the days Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. Memorial Day: Monday, May 27. Juneteenth: Wednesday June 19. July 4 – United States Independence Day: The celebration of American independence will temporarily paralyze visa processing from Colombia. Labor Day: will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1st. Colombia's independence day: Saturday July 20. Boyaca's battle: Wednesday August 7 Day of race: Monday October 14. Veterans Day: Monday, November 11. Christmas day: Wednesday December 25.

It's important to put attention on If a visa applicant has an appointment scheduled on any of these days, The appointment will be automatically canceled and rescheduled for the next business day.. This measure seeks to adjust to the closure of USCIS offices during these special events.

In addition to these holidays, The United States may close its offices at other times of the year due to security reasons or other unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, visa applicants are advised to regularly check the USCIS website for the latest information on office status and possible changes to the processing schedule.

Waiting times for visa procedures?

It is necessary to consider that the waiting time for the visa application interview at the United States Embassy in Bogotá is currently 706 days. Wait times for interview appointments vary by location, season, and visa category.