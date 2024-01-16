You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
AUTOPLAY
Taken from: https://co.usembassy.gov/
Visa appointments are rescheduled during local and US holidays
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
He process of obtaining a visa to enter the United States From Colombia it is governed by the calendar of holidays and festivities both in the country and in the North American territory.. According to the information provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), during the year 2024, there are specific days on which visas cannot be processed due to the celebration of significant events in both countries. countries.
The days not available for visa processing from Colombia, as stated on the US embassy website, are:
- 1 of January New Year: The beginning of the year is marked as a holiday in Colombia, so USCIS offices will be closed, preventing visa processing.
- Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday: Monday January 15
- George Washington's birthday: Monday February 19.
- Holy Week: in 2024 Holy Week will be celebrated on the days Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29.
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 27.
- Juneteenth: Wednesday June 19.
- July 4 – United States Independence Day: The celebration of American independence will temporarily paralyze visa processing from Colombia.
- Labor Day: will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1st.
- Colombia's independence day: Saturday July 20.
- Boyaca's battle: Wednesday August 7
- Day of race: Monday October 14.
- Veterans Day: Monday, November 11.
- Christmas day: Wednesday December 25.
(We recommend you read: Holidays in Colombia in 2024: these are the long weekends and holidays of the year)
It's important to put attention on If a visa applicant has an appointment scheduled on any of these days, The appointment will be automatically canceled and rescheduled for the next business day.. This measure seeks to adjust to the closure of USCIS offices during these special events.
In addition to these holidays, The United States may close its offices at other times of the year due to security reasons or other unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, visa applicants are advised to regularly check the USCIS website for the latest information on office status and possible changes to the processing schedule.
Waiting times for visa procedures?
It is necessary to consider that the waiting time for the visa application interview at the United States Embassy in Bogotá is currently 706 days. Wait times for interview appointments vary by location, season, and visa category.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #States #visa #days #processed #Colombia
Leave a Reply