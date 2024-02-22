Months after they closed registrations for the 2025 visa lottery for the United Statesmany applicants are eager to know if they were selected in this program. For those cases, the Department of State (DOSfor its acronym in English), entity that is in charge of carrying out this initiative, There is a website where you can check this information.. However, there are still a few months before the information is available.

Under the formal name of Diversity Immigrant Visa Program and known colloquially as the visa lotterythis initiative provides a great opportunity for citizens from different countries to obtain authorization to live temporarily in the United States. With some tens of thousands of places designated for this program, The documentation is delivered to citizens of countries that have a low immigration rate in North American territory.

The registration period is usually carried out in the last months of each year, while the year following registration is used to finish selecting beneficiaries. For that reason, Between October 4 and November 7 was the registration period for 2025. Given this information and after the months that have passed, many want to know if they were selected.

The website to check if you were selected in the 2025 Visa Lottery for the United States

This information will only be corroborated starting May 4., when the State Department will share the database with those selected in this edition of the program. To do it, Those interested must enter the link https://dvprogram.state.gov/ESC/ and enter the confirmation number that they received when applying.

Starting May 4, the beneficiaries of the 2025 visa lottery will be known. See also Oklahoma Passes America's Most Restrictive Anti-Abortion Rule

If selected, the applicant will not automatically receive the visa. Success in this stage of the process implies that the interested party will be able to continue with the next steps of the process and obtain authorization to go to the United States.