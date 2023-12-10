Get the visa to be able to enter USA It is a long and complicated process. Every year millions of people request it and receive the bad news that, despite having submitted all the documentation and paid for the Procedure, this will be rejected. That is why it is worth having on hand the tips of experts and a immigration officer shared which are the main reasons for rejection.

It is important to mention that if the embassy representative rejects the approval of the visa, the person who requested the Procedure You have the right to know the reason, and unless otherwise specified, you can start the process again, solving everything that raised suspicions or adding what was missing.

When you go to the interview, it is best to have a confident attitude and always answer truthfully, because although some tips in which it is stated that responding in a certain way increases the chances of obtaining the visa, lies could cause problems.

To present himself more calmly, Julio, lawyer for immigration with the user TikTok immigration, shared what are the four main reasons why reject the visa.

1. That the true intention is not to go tourism but to go get married or work. The immigration agents They are experts at finding the real reasons a person might have for traveling to USA and, in the case of marriage or employment, different processes have to be followed than those of the visa as a tourist, so it is best to comply with the guidelines according to the reasons for travel.

2. Have crimes. Unfortunately, if you have any type of criminal record, it is difficult for the tourist visa.

3. Not having enough money to pay travel expenses. One of the requirements to apply for visa It is to present financial documents in which it is verifiable that a person has sufficient resources to be able to make the trip and stay the number of days they intend to.

4. Not having strong ties with your country. That is the most common reason why reject a visa and this basically applies to people who do not have a stable job or family.

What to do if the United States visa is rejected?

The most common reasons why reject the visa They are established in the Immigration and Naturalization Law. The first is because the application is incomplete and the second because sufficient explanations of the purpose of the trip have not been given, which makes the authorities suspect that the person could stay longer in the territory than authorized or that they have plans to work without the correct authorization.

Immigration Officer Says Top 4 Reasons for US Visa Rejection

The recommendation if it is visa rejected is to solve the problems for which the Procedure and, for example, establish better ties with the country to ensure that you have a strong bond to return to. When you want to request the visa Again, you must find a way to prove that you have a fixed address, that you have kept a job and, if you have children, that they are enrolled in a school.

Although the embassy warns that each visa is examined in detail, so each request is treated independently and may or may not be authorized.