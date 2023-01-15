United States | Violent heavy rains and floods continue to torment California – a state of emergency in Los Angeles, Flood warning issued to 26 million

The winter storms that have battered the state for about three weeks will continue at least through the weekend.

Stateside The unusually heavy rains in the state of California showed no signs of ending local time on Saturday. The rains and storms that have continued for the third week have brought with them the constant danger of floods and landslides in different parts of the state. The storms have also cut down trees, roads and electricity from thousands of households.

By Saturday evening, more than 75,000 people had already received an evacuation order in various parts of the state, according to e.g. New York Times. In addition, a total of 26 million inhabitants have received a warning about the possibility of flooding. About 39 million people live in the most populous US state.

In Southern California, Los Angeles, the mayor Karen Bass has declared a local state of emergency in the city. Former governor of California Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency in the state due to the weather situation.

A sinkhole caused by heavy rains swallowed a car in Los Angeles earlier this week.

of California at least 19 people have died in winter storms since the end of December. The victims were trapped under trees or rockslides or were swept away by floodwaters.

“These weather events have claimed more lives in the last two years than wildfires. That’s how deadly they are,” Newsom said at a news conference Saturday.

A five-year-old boy who was previously swept away by floodwaters is still missing in San Luis Obispo. of the New York Times according to the search was temporarily suspended on Saturday due to heavy rains and rising water levels.

The floodwaters of the Salinas River swept over the residential building and destroyed its surroundings.

Highway 175 was flooded on Saturday.

Stormy weather are not ending during the weekend, because US Weather Service NWS predicts that the series of storms will continue at least until Monday, bringing heavy rains to the west, heavy fire and significant snow to the mountain areas.

The amount of rain is expected to be lower than before, but after weeks of rain, even a little rain makes the already serious situation even more difficult.

On Saturday, the situation was serious, at least in central California’s Santa Cruz County, where heavy rainfall continued to raise the water level of the San Lorenzo River, reported San Francisco Chronicle. In Santa Cruz, new evacuation orders were still issued to the residents of the county on Saturday.

The NWS has also warned of severe weather near the coast, and police have reminded people to stay off the coast and off roads to allow emergency vehicles to get through if necessary.

The Washington Post according to the San Francisco Bay area and the coast of central California, more than half of the entire year’s rainfall has fallen in 16 days.

The flowing water had taken away the top layer of the ground when it reached Santa Barbara.

Winter storms are not unusual in California, where most of the annual precipitation comes in the winter months. However, climate change is accelerating storms to become even stronger.

Now the repeated storms have brought so much rain to the state that the previously drought-stricken soil has not been able to absorb all the water. In addition, for example, trees have previously weakened due to drought, which is why they have fallen more easily in a storm, explains the Washington Post.

Repeated storms have not caused a clear path of destruction typical of hurricanes, but various types of catastrophic destruction in California’s varying terrain, from the coastal mountains to the lowlands, the Washington Post describes.

“The situation highlights the challenges of the country’s most populous state in responding to serious weather crises and preparing for future threats, when climate change further fuels such extreme weather phenomena,” the paper writes.

