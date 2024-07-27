United States | Video game actors went on strike – may delay game companies’ productions

United States|US video game actors are demanding the same rights as other professionals in their union when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence.

Video game actors have gone on strike in Hollywood, according to, among other things, the US media NBC News

The reason is concern about the increasing use of artificial intelligence and its effects on actors’ rights and compensation.

SAG-AFTRA, the professional union of actors in the United States, is a member of the Game Industry Actors announced about starting the strike on Friday. They plan to strike until the employer companies agree to sign an agreement to protect workers from threats posed by artificial intelligence.

Actors demand to receive enough information before giving their consent to the use of their own voice, face or body in the development of video games. In addition, they demand fair compensation for it, says the gaming media, for example PC Gamer.

President of the trade union Fran Drescher said on Thursday in a news video that artificial intelligence is an “existential threat” to creative professionals.

About 160,000 actors belong to the union, of which about 2,500 people work in video games.

Artificial intelligence has caused strikes in Hollywood before.

Last year, the American screenwriters and actors were on strike for several months. Due to the strike, Hollywood studios suffered from the extension of the release schedules of their productions, and many actors had to look for other jobs.

That’s where the actors’ and writers’ unions reached with the employer side I agree last fall, negotiations between video game actors and major game developers have continued for more than a year and a half, according to the union.

The problem is now considered to be that professionals who physically appear in video games have not received the same kind of protection offered by contracts as people who do TV and film acting or just voice work. In video game productions, performers perform stunts, for example.

The strike is said to target large media giants and gaming companies such as Disney Character Voices, Activision and Electronic Arts. The strike may delay the game companies’ productions.