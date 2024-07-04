United States | Video comparison: This is how Biden performed in 2020 and 2024

When the then president Donald Trump faced Joe Biden in the election debate in 2020, everything was different.

Only months earlier, the corona pandemic had spread all over the world and there were no vaccines. The United States was still reeling from the aftermath of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. Russia had not started its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

And Biden was four years younger.

Last week after the election debate, the Democratic Party has tried to reach an agreement on how much age weighs on Biden. Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives have already said publicly that they think Biden should withdraw from the race.

HS compared Trump and Biden’s 2020 election debate to last week’s to see what has happened in four years.

About the last election debate in 2020, American public radio NPR brought up the debate on the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic and the health care of Biden’s plan. Trump claimed his approach to the pandemic saved millions.

“No one responsible for so many deaths should continue to be president of the United States,” Biden said at the time.

In the June debate, Biden’s points about health care were unclear, as you can see from the video at the beginning of the story.

This is how Biden defended his son who served in Iraq in the 2020 election debate:

In 2024, Biden spoke obscurely about his visit to the cemetery of the World War dead:

Although the election debate has started some kind of crisis among the Democrats, but it is only a single event. For example, this spring In his State of the Nation speech (State of the Union) Biden did brilliantly.

Now the Democrats there is a hurry to find outwas the Biden exception seen in the election debate or is it the new normal.

Major US magazines The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have published the experiences of those who work closely with the president about their predecessor’s ability to work. Based on them, the answer to the Democrats’ question is complicated.

Many say Biden is still sharp and convincing.

At the same time, however, those who work with the president say Biden’s age limits his work. Presidential let’s tell sometimes forgetting names and confusing sentences and facts with each other.

If the reports of those close to us and the results of the video comparison are taken together, Biden seems above all to be fickle. Some days the mind seems to work more clearly than others.